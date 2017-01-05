Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Exits Wednesday's contest with hand injury
Gallagher (hand) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Stars, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gallagher sustained the injury when he was hit on the hand by a slap shot from teammate Shea Weber in the third period of Wednesday's tilt. The 24-year-old winger reportedly may have deflected Weber's shot with the same hand he broke two fingers on last season, an injury which ultimately cost him 17 games in 2015-16. It appears as though Gallagher may be in line for an extended absence, but the Canadiens should release an official update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Toronto.
