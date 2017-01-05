Gallagher (hand) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Stars, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher sustained the injury when he was hit on the hand by a slap shot from teammate Shea Weber in the third period of Wednesday's tilt. The 24-year-old winger reportedly may have deflected Weber's shot with the same hand he broke two fingers on last season, an injury which ultimately cost him 17 games in 2015-16. It appears as though Gallagher may be in line for an extended absence, but the Canadiens should release an official update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Toronto.