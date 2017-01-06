Gallagher (hand) had surgery for a fractured left hand and is expected to be out at least eight weeks.

Gallagher is currently sitting at ninth on the team in scoring with 18 points, so losing him until March will be a significant setback for the organization and fantasy owners alike. In addition, the winger has racked up 31 PIM and 112 shots on goal. The biggest knock on the 24-year-old's fantasy value is his lack of power-play points -- just two on the year -- despite averaging 2:29 of ice time per night with the man advantage. Look for Sven Andrighetto to attempt to pick up the slack while Gallagher is sidelined. The Edmonton native has already been placed on injured reserve per the NHL Media Site.