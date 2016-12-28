Gallagher is moving to a line with Max Pacioretty and Philip Danault when the Canadiens face the Lightning on Wednesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal coach Michel Therrien is looking to jump-start a couple of forwards. Gallagher, pointless in his last six and no goals since Nov. 26, replaces Alexander Radulov, who is also pointless in the last six games. Gallagher has played some with Pacioretty in the past, including toward the end of the 2-1 loss to Columbus, Montreal's final game prior to the holiday break. With just 17 points (five goals) through 34 games, Gallagher is well off his scoring pace from last season.