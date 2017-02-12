Gallagher (hand) is hopeful he'll be cleared by team doctors Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher might be ready to play as soon as Sunday's game in Boston if he is given the green light. He has struggled this season, and he might have some rust to knock off before he gets into a groove. When healthy, he is worth a look in most fantasy pools for his offense, occasional penalty minutes and positive plus-minus rating.