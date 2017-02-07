Gallagher (hand), who was originally expected to miss eight weeks, appears to be well ahead of schedule and nearing a return.

Gallagher's status is very murky with the team issuing conflicting reports as to how far away he is from playing. Regardless, it would appear that eight weeks will be a significant overestimation. The winger has been ruled out Tuesday and remains on IR, with the team likely to provide an update once he is ready to be activated and slotted back into the lineup.