Gallagher returned to the Montreal lineup Sunday after missing 19 games with a broken hand. He had two shots and four hits over 11:06 of ice time in the Canadiens' 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

When he was on the ice, Gallagher skated on the second line with Andrew Shaw and Alex Galchenyuk, but coach Michel Therrien limited him to just 16 shifts. He was out of sync at first, but got more comfortable as the game went on. He and the Canadiens now have a five-day break and will not play again until Saturday against the Jets.