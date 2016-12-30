Gallagher had four shots and scored the game-tying goal in Montreal's 3-2 overtime win against Florida on Thursday.

The goal was Gallagher's first since Nov. 26 and snapped a 13-game drought without finding the back of the net. With just six goals over 36 games, Gallagher is well off the pace projected for him, but perhaps a recent move to the top line will awaken the goal-scorer lurking within. The Canadiens' other goals Thursday came off the stick of Gallagher's linemates -- Max Pacioretty scored the first on a power play and Philip Danault finished it with his overtime winner.