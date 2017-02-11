Gallagher (hand) was spotted at practice Saturday without a non-contact jersey, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

There's been no indication that Gallagher will suit up Saturday against the Blues, but it's clear that he's well ahead of schedule based on his ability to skate with contact. We'll keep you updated on the playmaking winger's status as more news unfolds.

