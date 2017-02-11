Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes contact in practice Saturday
Gallagher (hand) was spotted at practice Saturday without a non-contact jersey, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
There's been no indication that Gallagher will suit up Saturday against the Blues, but it's clear that he's well ahead of schedule based on his ability to skate with contact. We'll keep you updated on the playmaking winger's status as more news unfolds.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Seems ahead of schedule•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Expected to miss eight weeks•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Exits Wednesday's contest with hand injury•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snaps goal drought Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Heading to top line•