Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Unable to buy goal, still adds helper Friday
Gallagher came up empty on nine shots against the Rangers on Friday, though he did provide a primary assist in what culminated as a 4-3 overtime win.
The nine attempts stood as a game high and likely induced some fist pumps for Gallagher's fantasy owners involved in playoff pools. Planted on the right wing, Gallagher is a proven scorer, but his 5.3 shooting percentage from the regular season left a lot to be desired. Some if it can be chalked up to bad luck, though, as he is getting some Grade-A chances.
