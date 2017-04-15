Gallagher came up empty on nine shots against the Rangers on Friday, though he did provide a primary assist in what culminated as a 4-3 overtime win.

The nine attempts stood as a game high and likely induced some fist pumps for Gallagher's fantasy owners involved in playoff pools. Planted on the right wing, Gallagher is a proven scorer, but his 5.3 shooting percentage from the regular season left a lot to be desired. Some if it can be chalked up to bad luck, though, as he is getting some Grade-A chances.