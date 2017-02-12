Gallagher (hand) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bruins.

Gallagher's activation from injured reserve Sunday foreshadowed his return to the lineup, but now owners can use him without worry. He should slot back into a top-six role and back on the power play, but his exact placement among the lines should arrive when the team participates in pregame warmups.

