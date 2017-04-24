Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play for Team Canada
Gallagher won't play in the World Championships in May, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.
The winger took a bit of a step back this season, averaging 1:29 less per game than the last two years, and only notching 29 points in 64 games. On a brighter note, he upped his physicality, tallying a career-high 69 hits, which could give him a value boost in certain leagues.
