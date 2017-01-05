Gallagher (hand) won't travel to Toronto for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, and will instead return to Montreal to meet with team doctors.

Gallagher will miss at least one game with the hand injury he sustained during Wednesday's matchup with Dallas, and could be in line for a long-term absence depending on what the Canadiens' team doctors determine during their evaluation. Gallagher was forced to miss 17 games after breaking two fingers last season, so his fantasy owners will hope the Canadian forward was able to escape Wednesday's contest fracture free.