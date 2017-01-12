Flynn scored a goal and added an assist -- both at even strength -- during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

The winger snapped a four-game point drought to start 2017 with the multi-point showing against Winnipeg. Flynn is currently sporting a likely unsustainable 15.6 shooting percentage and only averaging 12:40 of ice per night, so his fantasy value is extremely limited. At this stage of the game, you'll probably want to leave him to the waiver wire in most seasonal settings and only roll him out as a contrarian flier in daily contests.