Flynn scored a goal on five shots in 14:27 of ice time in Montreal's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Flynn's typically a fourth-liner that finds himself due to injuries skating on the third line. He's averaged 11:37 of ice time since joining Montreal three seasons ago, but is up to 13:55 over the last seven games. Flynn will continue on with enhanced playing time until Andrew Shaw (concussion) is cleared, but his return is indefinite.