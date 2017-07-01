Froese agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but we're not expecting a substantial bump over the freshly expired two-year, $1.15 contract that he had with the Maple Leafs. Froese has collected five points in 62 career games between the Buds and Bolts.

