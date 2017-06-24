Fleury was drafted 87th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Fleury is your prototypical WHL defenseman. He is tough, skates well enough to get by, and has average puck skills. Fleury posted 11 goals and 38 points for WHL Kootenay last season while serving as team captain. He could be a third-pairing depth defender one day in the NHL.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...