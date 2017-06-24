Fleury was drafted 87th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Fleury is your prototypical WHL defenseman. He is tough, skates well enough to get by, and has average puck skills. Fleury posted 11 goals and 38 points for WHL Kootenay last season while serving as team captain. He could be a third-pairing depth defender one day in the NHL.
