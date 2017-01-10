Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four goals in loss to Caps

Price saved 35 of 39 shots during Monday's loss to Washington.

Don't look now, but Price has allowed three goals or more in five of his past six starts. The Canadiens are riddled with injuries, and it's beginning to show on the scoresheet. Plus, even the best players in the league fall victim to the fantasy ebbs and flows. Still, Price is too talented not to bounce back, and his track record has earned him matchup-proof status. He'll look to rebound Wednesday against Winnipeg.