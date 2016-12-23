Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three in loss to Wild

Price allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Price was outplayed by Wild counterpart Devan Dubnyk in a battle of two of the league's top netminders. The 2014-15 Vezina trophy winner looked like the front-runner for the award early on, but long winning streaks by Dubnyk and Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky have put them firmly into the mix as well. Still, Price's case remains strong with an 18-5-2 record, 1.91 GAA and .934 save percentage.