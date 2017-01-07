Canadiens' Carey Price: Back in crease Saturday

Price will patrol the crease Saturday as a road starter against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette reports.

The Buds' rebuild has gone smoothly with seven skaters already clearing the 20-point plateau, so this will be no cakewalk for Price, despite his status as one of the best puck pluggers in the business. After a blazing start that saw Montreal's top dog win his first 10 starts this season, Price emerged victorious from only half of his next 18 contests with an average-by-his-standards 2.37 GAA in that span. At any rate, it's always tough to bet against Price in the fantasy realm, so we suggest not getting too cute here; keep him cemented into all lineups.