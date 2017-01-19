Canadiens' Carey Price: Continues underwhelming run in loss to Pens

Price saved just 22 of 26 shots during Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

This was a tape-measuring matchup, and with an uncharacteristic .886 save percentage and 3.41 GAA through nine starts leading into Wednesday's game, Price flopped once again. It's likely just a bad stretch, and there is no questioning the former Vezina winner's talent. However, considering his recent form, it isn't out of the question to consider fading Price against top-tier opponents until he kicks his current slump. With that said, a date with either the Devils or Sabres during Montreal's upcoming back-to-back set is a nice spot for Price to post a bounce-back showing.