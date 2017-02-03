Canadiens' Carey Price: Doesn't get much help in loss to Flyers

Price stopped 21 of 23 shots Thursday, only to take a 3-1 loss in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for Price and his fantasy owners, the Habs' offense went silent after Nikita Nesterov scored less than five minutes into the first period; they took just 16 shots in the whole game. Despite posting save percentages of .913 or higher in five straight starts, Price is only 2-2-1 in that span, paining fantasy owners who enjoyed his nearly unstoppable run of play from October into the latter half of December. He'll bounce back, but the Capitals and Oilers present a pair of daunting opponents this weekend; Al Montoya will probably draw one of those starts, though.