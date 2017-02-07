Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws start in Colorado

Price will guard the goal for Tuesday's away game against the Avalanche.

Price is back in goal after receiving a day off Sunday. Despite allowing three goals or fewer in his last six starts, the veteran goalkeeper has only notched two wins over that span, owing in large part to a Canadiens offense that has really been struggling of late. He'll have a prime chance to turn it around Tuesday against a pitiful Colorado team that is averaging 2.02 goals per game and 3.41 goals allowed per game, both of which are worst in the league.

