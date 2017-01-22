Canadiens' Carey Price: Earns game's second star in loss

Price made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday night.

OK, so he still allowed three goals, which he has now done in eight of 10 starts since Christmas and nine of his last 11. But Price was sharp Saturday and earned the game's second star for his efforts. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction for the stud netminder, who hasn't been himself for several weeks.

