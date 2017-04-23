Canadiens' Carey Price: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 defeat
Price stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's Game 6 loss to the Rangers.
With the loss, Price and the Habs are eliminated from the playoffs. The 29-year-old had a strong individual postseason, posting a .933 save percentage, but ultimately he was outdueled by opposing netminder Henrik Lundqvist. Fresh off a Vezina Trophy nomination, Price will have to make an important decision this summer regarding his future with one year left on his contract. Whether or not he remains in Montreal, Price proved once again this season that he's a top-tier fantasy netminder.
