Canadiens' Carey Price: Game 3 starter

Price will tend the twine for Sunday's Game 3 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.

As if there was any doubt, the 2014-15 Vezina winner will again take his place between the posts after setting aside 35 of 38 shots in a Game 2 overtime victory. He'll look to build off a couple solid outings in Game 3 as the Canadiens attempt to steal back home-ice advantage.

