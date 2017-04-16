Canadiens' Carey Price: Game 3 starter
Price will tend the twine for Sunday's Game 3 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.
As if there was any doubt, the 2014-15 Vezina winner will again take his place between the posts after setting aside 35 of 38 shots in a Game 2 overtime victory. He'll look to build off a couple solid outings in Game 3 as the Canadiens attempt to steal back home-ice advantage.
