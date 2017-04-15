Canadiens' Carey Price: Holds off Rangers with 35-save outing
Price saved 35 of 38 shots during Friday's Game 2 win over the Rangers.
Price has saved 64 of 68 shots (.941 save percentage) through the first two games of the series and remains an elite option in all fantasy settings. Dating back to the regular season, he boasts a .937 save percentage and 1.73 GAA through his past 21 games, so there is no questioning his excellent form.
