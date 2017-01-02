Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Predators

Price will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville.

Price will be looking to shake off his three-game losing streak versus a Predators squad that has dropped three of their last four contests. Normally a brick wall in goal, the 29-year-old has allowed 11 pucks to find the back of the net during these trio of losses and posting a .887 save percentage. Struggles aside, Price remains on of the top goaltenders in the world and should offer elite fantasy value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola