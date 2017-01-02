Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Predators

Price will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville.

Price will be looking to shake off his three-game losing streak versus a Predators squad that has dropped three of their last four contests. Normally a brick wall in goal, the 29-year-old has allowed 11 pucks to find the back of the net during these trio of losses and posting a .887 save percentage. Struggles aside, Price remains on of the top goaltenders in the world and should offer elite fantasy value.