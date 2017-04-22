Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal for Saturday's Game 6

Price will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 6 against the Rangers, TSN Montreal's John Lu reports.

Price was pretty sharp in Thursday's Game 5 overtime loss, turning aside 33 of the the 36 shots he faced. The 29-year-old netminder has played well throughout Montreal's first-round matchup with New York, maintaining an admirable 1.82 GAA and .936 save percentage through the first five games of the series. He'll look to stay hot Saturday and help his team force a Game 7.