Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Monday

Price will be between the pipes against Detroit on Monday, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.

Despite allowing four pucks to find the back of the net, Price came away with the win Saturday. The netminder has been struggling of late, as he has posted a 3.79 GAA in his last seven outings, including a seven-goal shelling at the hands of the Wild. The Red Wings have just two regulation defeats in their previous seven contests and appear to be finding their scoring touch, which could make this a difficult matchup for Price.