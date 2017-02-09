Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday against Arizona

Price will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Price has been mired in a slump recently, suffering losses in three consecutive starts while registering an unsightly 3.05 GAA and .886 save percentage over that span. The 2015 Vezina Trophy winner is bound to get back on track eventually, and his next matchup presents a prime opportunity to do so, as the Coyotes are only averaging 2.35 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.