Canadiens' Carey Price: In line to start Game 2

Price is expected to start in goal Friday for Game 2 against the Rangers, the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price will look to avenge Wednesday's playoff-opening loss, when a single goal allowed -- from enforcer Tanner Glass of all people -- was enough to bury the Habs. While he's a five-time NHL All-Star with an Olympic Gold Medal on the mantel, Price has yet to hoist Lord Stanley, so expect his competitiveness to really stand out as the playoffs intensify. He's 23-28-0 with a subpar 2.59 GAA and .913 save percentage through 55 postseason games, but this year's Canadiens are incredibly physical and balanced to the benefit of Price.