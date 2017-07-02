Canadiens' Carey Price: Inks eight-year extension with Canadiens

Price signed an eight-year contract extension with the Canadiens on Sunday.

Price has spent the last 10 years with Montreal, so it appears they'll lock him up for what could be the rest of his career. The 29-year-old is coming off a bounce-back season where he had 37 wins compared to 20 losses, he owned a 2.23 GAA and he also secured a .923 save percentage. He was named a finalist for the the Vezina Trophy, an award given to the best goaltender in the NHL, so Price got a well deserved extension and should be locked in as the Canadiens' goaltender for the foreseeable future.