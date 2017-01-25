Canadiens' Carey Price: Just barely misses shutout against Flames

Price carried a shutout into the final moments of Tuesday's game, only to settle for 30 saves in a 5-1 win over Calgary due to Sam Bennett's power-play goal with two seconds left.

That's a tough break for Price owners looking for the big-time fantasy rewards of a shutout, but this was still a terrific outing for the recently struggling star. He's now posted two consecutive promising efforts, which should raise hopes that Price has officially emerged from his tailspin.

