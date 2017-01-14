Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to shake off recent struggles Saturday

Price will start in net Saturday evening against the visiting Rangers, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Price surrendered a whopping seven goals in a loss to the Wild on Thursday, ballooning his GAA to 3.76 over his last six games. As reported by Sportsnet, Price said he doesn't like to get pulled no matter how bad it gets on a given night. "I'd rather stick it out," Price said. "Nobody else has the opportunity to get pulled from the game so I'd rather just stick it out with everybody else." He can calm the nerves of his fantasy owners by righting the ship against the league's second-ranked offense Saturday.