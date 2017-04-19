Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses Game 4 despite 30 saves

Price suffered a tight 2-1 loss to the Rangers in Tuesday's Game 4, giving up two goals on 32 shots.

He's posted save marks of .921 or better in each of the four games of this series, and yet it's tied at 2-2 heading into Thursday's Game 5 in Montreal. That has to be frustrating for Price, but he's used to having to carry an average (bordering on subpar) offense with his elite play. Look for Price and Henrik Lundqvist to continue dueling it out; it's anyone's series at this point.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...