Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses Game 4 despite 30 saves
Price suffered a tight 2-1 loss to the Rangers in Tuesday's Game 4, giving up two goals on 32 shots.
He's posted save marks of .921 or better in each of the four games of this series, and yet it's tied at 2-2 heading into Thursday's Game 5 in Montreal. That has to be frustrating for Price, but he's used to having to carry an average (bordering on subpar) offense with his elite play. Look for Price and Henrik Lundqvist to continue dueling it out; it's anyone's series at this point.
