Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 29 saves in win

Price made 29 saves in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Habs were actually down 3-2 until the second half of the third period when they turned up the heat with three unanswered goals in 1:02 Price, as he has done so many times before, kept them close until they could bust out the offence and then held the fort until the final buzzer. Price has allowed a whopping 15 goals in his last three starts, so we're hoping he can settle down a little more and get back to his typical dominance soon