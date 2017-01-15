Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 29 saves in win
Price made 29 saves in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.
The Habs were actually down 3-2 until the second half of the third period when they turned up the heat with three unanswered goals in 1:02 Price, as he has done so many times before, kept them close until they could bust out the offence and then held the fort until the final buzzer. Price has allowed a whopping 15 goals in his last three starts, so we're hoping he can settle down a little more and get back to his typical dominance soon
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to shake off recent struggles Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles continue with seven-goal catastrophe•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four goals in loss to Caps•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start in net Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 33 shots in win•