Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 39 stops in loss
Price made 39 saves but allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
That marks Price's fourth loss in his last five outings, so he heads into the All-Star break on a bit of a sour note despite having delivered solid individual numbers (particularly his .923 save percentage) over that stretch. Hey, at least it's his offense letting him down lately rather than Price perpetuating the streak of poor play that plagued him from late December into mid-January. Price won't get much downtime during the break, as he'll be the Atlantic Division team captain in the All-Star Game.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tasked with road start against Isles•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Just barely misses shutout against Flames•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start in net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Earns game's second star in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will have chance to right woes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Continues underwhelming run in loss to Pens•