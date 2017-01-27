Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 39 stops in loss

Price made 39 saves but allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

That marks Price's fourth loss in his last five outings, so he heads into the All-Star break on a bit of a sour note despite having delivered solid individual numbers (particularly his .923 save percentage) over that stretch. Hey, at least it's his offense letting him down lately rather than Price perpetuating the streak of poor play that plagued him from late December into mid-January. Price won't get much downtime during the break, as he'll be the Atlantic Division team captain in the All-Star Game.