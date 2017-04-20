Canadiens' Carey Price: Named Game 5 starter

Price will be in the blue paint for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.

Despite being on the losing end of Game 4, Price's stellar play continued, stopping 30 of 32 shots. Somewhat surprisingly, Price has been slightly worse at home since Claude Julien took over behind the bench. In 13 games, the former Hart Trophy-winner is 7-6-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .934 save percentage. Though his record leaves something to be desired, his individual statistics are fantastic and show that he's putting his team in firm position to win every time he's between the pipes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...