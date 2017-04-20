Canadiens' Carey Price: Named Game 5 starter
Price will be in the blue paint for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.
Despite being on the losing end of Game 4, Price's stellar play continued, stopping 30 of 32 shots. Somewhat surprisingly, Price has been slightly worse at home since Claude Julien took over behind the bench. In 13 games, the former Hart Trophy-winner is 7-6-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .934 save percentage. Though his record leaves something to be desired, his individual statistics are fantastic and show that he's putting his team in firm position to win every time he's between the pipes.
