Canadiens' Carey Price: Only beat once in Game 1 loss

Price saved 29 of 30 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Rangers.

The Blueshirts registered 25 scoring chances, eight of the high-danger variety, so Price did his job Wednesday. He was just outdone by Rangers counterpart Henrik Lundqvist, who turned away all 31 shots he faced. While Price remains an elite talent and a high-end fantasy asset, the Habs are playing a high-octane offense and will need to provide their star netminder with some goal support to advance past Round 1.