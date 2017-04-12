Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling blue paint Wednesday

Price will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with the Rangers, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Price came up just three victories shy of recording his second 40-plus-win season. In one of the premier matchups of the opening round, Price will go toe-to-toe with New York's Henrik Lundqvist in what could turn into a goaltending battle. The 29-year-old Price went undefeated versus the Rangers this season, as he posted a perfect 3-0-0 record with a 2.27 GAA.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...