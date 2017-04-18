Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Price will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 4 in New York, John Lu of TSN reports.
No surprises here, Montreal's best player will be in the net as long as he's healthy in the postseason. In the 22 games since Claude Julien took over behind the bench, Price is 15-7-0 with a 1.70 GAA and .938 save percentage. The former Hart Trophy-winner has gotten even better in the playoffs, leading the Habs to a 2-1 series lead while posting a 1.53 GAA and .944 save percentage.
