Canadiens' Carey Price: Saves just 12 in win
Price gave up one goal on 13 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win against Anaheim.
As is obvious by that shot total, Price was not tested much by the Ducks; this was easily his lightest workload of the season. As if owners needed reminding, the 29-year-old is as good as it gets in net and rarely shows lapses in judgement. Price has five wins in December, and it's safe to say his yanking against San Jose last week has been buried by his subsequent pair of one-goal outings.
