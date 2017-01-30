Canadiens' Carey Price: Set to face Sabres on Tuesday

Price is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Sabres, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Price returns from the NHL All-Star break with a record of 22-10-5 record to go along with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage over the course of 37 contests. Health permitting, he'll see the bulk of the Habs' starts in net going forward and on Tuesday he'll take aim at a Buffalo squad that is scoring goals at a 2.44 per game clip, a rate that ranks the Sabres 24th in the NHL.