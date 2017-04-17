Canadiens' Carey Price: Shuts door in Game 3 victory

Price stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's Game 3 victory over the Rangers.

It was a strong showing for Price, who gave up three goals in Game 2. He's now turned in back-to-back victories and has been excellent in the postseason thus far. Price is the clear-cut starter for the Habs and will play a huge role in how far the team makes it in the playoffs. Montreal is now leading the series against the Rangers 2-1, so with Price playing the way he is, the Habs have a great shot of pulling away.

