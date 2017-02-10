Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps three-game skid despite shaky performance
Price allowed four goals on just 24 shots in Thursday's overtime win over Arizona.
Price's poor performance allowed the Coyotes to get a point out of this one despite being out-shot 40-24. Still, the struggling netminder will just be happy to snap a three-game losing streak that included a defeat at the hands of the lowly Avalanche. Turning things around won't be easy with four of his team's next five opponents boasting top-10 offenses.
