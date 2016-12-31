Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in goal Saturday

Price will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Penguins.

Price has struggled in back-to-back starts, posting an 0-1-1 record with an ugly 3.49 GAA and .875 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old goaltender will look to get back on track in a terrible road matchup with a Sidney Crosby-led Penguins offense that's averaging 3.85 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.

