Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in goal Thursday

Price will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Wild, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Price has been in a bit of a slump of late, posting a 2-2-2 record while allowing at least three goals in five of his last six outings. The 29-year-old goaltender will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that is 13-4-0 at home this season.