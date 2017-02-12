Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in net Sunday

Price will defend the net Sunday against the Bruins.

Price was handed the first game of Saturday and Sunday's back-to-back set off after allowing four goals in each of his previous two starts. He'll take back his place in the crease Sunday, looking to get back on track against a streaky Bruins club that has scored 15 goals in its last three games.

