Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in net Sunday
Price will defend the net Sunday against the Bruins.
Price was handed the first game of Saturday and Sunday's back-to-back set off after allowing four goals in each of his previous two starts. He'll take back his place in the crease Sunday, looking to get back on track against a streaky Bruins club that has scored 15 goals in its last three games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps three-game skid despite shaky performance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday against Arizona•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers another road loss in Denver•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws start in Colorado•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers from lack of support once again•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Saturday•