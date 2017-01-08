Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 33 shots in win

Price stopped 33 shots in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Price earned his 20th win of the season, but just his fifth in his last 10 starts dating back to Dec. 10. And he has allowed three or more goals in four of his last five starts. The Habs are struggling through a tractor trailer load of injuries, so they're icing a team of AHLers. Price can only do so much, but he's keeping his boys in games.