Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles in overtime loss to Lightning

Price allowed four goals on 30 shots during Wednesday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens blew a 3-1 lead, as the Lightning scored two-unanswered goals in the third period before finishing off the comeback with the game-winner in overtime. Additionally, it continued an underwhelming stretch for Price, as he's now 2-2-2 with a disappointing .891 save percentage. It isn't time to overreact, though. Price remains a top-tier goalie, and you should continue to start him confidently in all matchups.

