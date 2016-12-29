Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles in overtime loss to Lightning
Price allowed four goals on 30 shots during Wednesday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
The Canadiens blew a 3-1 lead, as the Lightning scored two-unanswered goals in the third period before finishing off the comeback with the game-winner in overtime. Additionally, it continued an underwhelming stretch for Price, as he's now 2-2-2 with a disappointing .891 save percentage. It isn't time to overreact, though. Price remains a top-tier goalie, and you should continue to start him confidently in all matchups.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Wednesday in Tampa Bay•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three in loss to Wild•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine against Wild•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Saves just 12 in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start in net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets back on winning track•